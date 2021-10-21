Memo: Initial reports of California oil spill came earlier

By AMY TAXIN and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Records show the Coast Guard received multiple reports of a possible fuel spill off the Southern California coast earlier than previously disclosed. Documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press also show the Coast Guard asked local authorities to investigate about 15 hours before its own personnel confirmed the crude oil spill from a leaking undersea pipeline. The internal sheriff’s department’s memo says the Coast Guard received reports of a possible spill about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The department sent a boat to look for the spill but suspended the search because of darkness. On Thursday the Coast Guard said it had no report of a boat going out to look for the spill until the morning of Oct. 2.