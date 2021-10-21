Man sentenced for credit card scam targeting crafts chain

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A California man who fled to Mexico after being charged in a widespread credit card scam involving arts-and-crafts retailer Michaels has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say 45-year-old Jose Salazar, of Riverside, must also pay $617,534 in restitution and will have to serve five years of supervised release once he’s freed. Salazar had pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Salazar, who is also known as Tito, and others were accused of installing bogus point-of-sale terminals at about 80 of the stores in 19 states during a three-month period in early 2011.