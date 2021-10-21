California city pays $500K to stroke victim arrested for DUI

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California city will pay $500,000 to settle a lawsuit by a woman arrested for driving under the influence when she was actually having a stroke. The Orange County Register says the settlement ends a long legal battle over the arrest of Robin Winger, who was pulled over in October 2011 while driving her teenage daughter to school. She was booked for DUI, but the charges were eventually dropped. Her lawyer says the case illustrates the need for better training so police can tell the difference between intoxication and a stroke, or other health issues.