Building inspection: Arena where 2 people fell meets code

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco building inspectors say the indoor basketball arena in which two concert-goers fell in separate incidents from upper tiers —one fatally and deliberately — roughly an hour apart met code regulations.

Patrick Hannan, communications director for the the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, told the San Francisco Chronicle that two inspectors inspected the site Thursday and “found the area under investigation to be fully code-compliant, and we consider the issue closed.”

The falls occurred Sunday at Chase Center during a concert by American jam band Phish. The center is home to the National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors.

San Francisco police said earlier this week that they believe a 47-year-old man from New York who fell and died jumped deliberately from an upper tier. They have not, however, released an explanation as to how nearly an hour later, a second man fell from an upper level.

Keith Thompson was injured, as was the man he hit, Evan Reeves.

A complaint filed to the agency a day after the concert cited unsafe guardrails and a steep incline in the upper levels. Every complaint triggers a visit from the code enforcement division, the newspaper reported.