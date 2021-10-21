3 charged with stealing public funds meant to help homeless

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say three people have been charged with fraud and embezzlement for an alleged scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in public funds meant to help California’s homeless residents. Two of the three defendants worked for the Los Angeles-based nonprofit People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH. They allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars by submitting fraudulent referrals and assistance requests for people who were not actually homeless. All three have pleaded not guilty.