By The Associated Press

No. 10 Oregon visits UCLA on Saturday in what will be one of the top national games of the weekend. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will originate from UCLA’s campus for the first time. It also marks GameDay’s first visit to a Pac-12 game since Oct. 20, 2018, when the show was in Pullman, Washington, for Oregon versus Washington State. UCLA coach Chip Kelly led Oregon for four seasons.