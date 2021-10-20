Skip to Content
AP California
Sheriff to announce what killed California family on hike

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff has scheduled a news conference to announce the causes of death of a Northern California family and their dog who were found in a remote hiking area. The case has baffled authorities, who have already ruled out numerous causes, including a weapon, suicide and drugs or alcohol. Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the mysterious deaths of John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog. The family went hiking in a trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, where they were found dead Aug. 17. 

