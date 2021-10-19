Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:15 pm

To jab or not to jab? Vaccinations still hot topic in sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

Several months after COVID-19 vaccinations were made widely available in the United States, vaccination status continues to disrupt professional and college sports. The NHL suspended San Jose’s Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccination card a week after proudly announcing that only four players on opening-night rosters were unvaccinated, Washington State University fired football coach Nick Rolovich for not complying with a state government vaccine mandate and the NBA opens its season with Kyrie Irving not playing for the Brooklyn Nets because he’s unvaccinated. A vast majority of pro athletes have been vaccinated, but those who refuse have received the bulk of the attention.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content