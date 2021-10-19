Oilers top Ducks as season-opening win streak hits 3 games

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers extended their season-opening winning streak to three games with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Zack Kassian added two goals, and Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (3-0-0). Kevin Shattenkirk and Sam Steel had two-goal games, and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored for the Ducks. Edmonton’s Mike Smith stopped 11 of 15 shots before leaving midway through the second period with an apparent injury. He was replaced by Mikko Koskinen, who had 20 saves in the win. Anthony Stolarz stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Ducks.