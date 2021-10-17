Norrie, Badosa are 1st-time winners at Indian Wells

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win the BNP Paribas Open, giving the tournament its first champion ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010. Norrie, ranked 26th, had the only two breaks of the final set and won when Basilashvili’s backhand sailed long on match point. Basilashvili, ranked 36th, was the first player from the former Soviet republic of Georgia to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final. The women’s final produced a first-time champion, too. Paula Badosa edged Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2) in her Indian Wells debut.