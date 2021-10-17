Led by Kupp, Rams’ wide receivers opening eyes around NFL

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods were among the NFL’s top receivers the past few seasons, and they seemingly are getting better with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Kupp has been Stafford’s primary target since the QB came to the Rams in an offseason trade for Jared Goff. Kupp had another big day, catching nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-11 win over the struggling New York Giants. Woods also caught a touchdown as did running back Darrell Henderson. Kupp has seven TD catches this year after catching only three touchdowns in 2020.