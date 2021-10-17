Fire crews make big gains against Southern California blaze

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say fire crews made significant progress overnight against a wildfire burning for nearly a week in Southern California coastal mountains. More than 1,600 firefighters battling the blaze in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara on land and by air were able to stop its forward growth. Federal officials said Sunday the blaze was 78% contained. The Alisal Fire started last Monday and has scorched nearly 27 square miles. It is threatening about 400 structures. On Sunday, few hot spots remained, and officials say fire crews were focused on increasing containment.