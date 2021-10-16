Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:20 pm

Talbot, Wild beat Kings 3-2, for 2-game sweep to open season

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Victor Rask and Ryan Hartman scored in the second period and the Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Cam Talbot started for the second straight night and made 29 saves. He stopped 57 of 60 shots to win back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content