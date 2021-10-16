Paul Salata, creator of Mr. Irrelevant Award, dies at 94

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

Former University of Southern California football player Paul Salata has died. He played briefly in the NFL and Canadian Football League and may be best remembered for creating the Mr. Irrelevant Award that honors the last selection of the NFL draft. Nephew Nick Salata says his uncle died Saturday of natural causes at home in Newport Beach, California, a day before his 95th birthday. Salata was a wide receiver at USC in the 1940s. He caught a touchdown in the Trojans’ shutout win over Tennessee in the 1945 Rose Bowl. Salata played for the 49ers, Colts and Steelers before playing in the CFL. Salata was 94.