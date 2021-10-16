Skip to Content
Borghi leads Washington State over Stanford 34-31

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Max Borghi scored on a 2-yard run with 1:30 left in the game as Washington State came back to beat Stanford 34-31 in what was possibly the last game for WSU coach Nick Rolovich because of his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The state of Washington has set a deadline of Monday for all public employees — including the Cougars’ coach — to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich has applied for a religious exemption and his future with the team hangs on the answer. Rolovich, who is the highest paid state employee at more than $3 million per year, has refused to be vaccinated for unspecified reasons, in defiance of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate.

