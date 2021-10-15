Police chief on leave after allegedly threatening daughter

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A police chief in the San Francisco Bay Area has been put on administrative leave after her 18-year-old daughter accused her and her police sergeant father of abuse. The daughter of Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French accused her parents of attacking her and threatening to kill her and her 34-year-old boyfriend, who the couple says is pimping her. The boyfriend was charged Wednesday in Alameda County with pimping and pandering. The parents’ attorney says the accusations are nonsense and that the couple is cooperating with authorities.