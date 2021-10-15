Giants’ special season comes to abrupt end against Dodgers

By JANIE McCAULEY

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Only the San Francisco Giants themselves envisioned a season with success quite like this. They were all but an afterthought given the defending World Series champion Dodgers and San Diego Padres had been heavy favorites to win the NL West. The Giants instead captured their first division crown since 2012 by holding off Los Angeles on the final day of the season. But San Francisco’s surprising season ended abruptly with a loss to LA in the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Manager Gabe Kapler says the club is going to build on this season and be better because of the foundation it has in place.