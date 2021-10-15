Foligno’s late goal gives Wild 2-1 win over Ducks

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored with 7.2 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Foligno beat Anthony Stolarz between his legs to give the Wild the win in their season opener after dramatically remaking their roster, including buying out franchise stalwarts Ryan Suter and Zach Parise. Kevin Fiala had a power-play goal and Cam Talbot made 28 saves. Jakob Silfverberg scored on the power play for the Ducks, and Stolarz made 41 saves.