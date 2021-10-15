Authorities identify drowning victim as California man, 75

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified one of two people who drowned in the Colorado River as a 75-year-old California man. The sheriff’s office in Mohave County, Arizona, said Friday that divers are continuing their search for the body of a woman who also drowned on Thursday. Authorities say the woman fell into the river while trying to retrieve an item. James Weaver of Valley Center, California, then entered the water to help but lost consciousness. He was pulled from the river by passing boaters and taken to the shore. But life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. The drownings occurred near Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.