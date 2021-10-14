Norrie, Dimitrov advance to semifinals at Indian Wells

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Norrie routed Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and extend the best season of his young career. Norrie needed just 73 minutes to dismantle Schwartzman. Norrie next meets 23rd-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the semis. Dimitrov defeated No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-2 (2). On the women’s side, Ons Jabeur beat Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semis and guarantee herself a spot in the top 10 of next week’s world rankings for the first time.