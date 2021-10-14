Man pleads guilty in San Diego assault rifle bistro shooting

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who unleashed a hail of gunfire from an assault rifle at a San Diego restaurant in 2019 has pleaded guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Stefano Parker entered the plea Thursday to five charges. He’s agreed to a 49-year prison sentence. Authorities say Parker stood outside and opened fire on The Asian Bistro in the Hillcrest neighborhood, shattering windows. The dozen or so people inside weren’t hit. Parker was arrested a short time later. Authorities haven’t described a motive for the shooting but Parker’s defense attorney said he has a history of mental illness.