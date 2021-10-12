Surging California winds spark new wildfires, power outages

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blustery winds are still surging through California after downing trees, fanning wildfires and shutting off power to about 21,000 customers in the northern and central regions. Red flag warnings of dry, gusty and dangerous fire conditions continue Tuesday in mountains, valleys, canyons and deserts around the state. Pacific Gas & Electric has shut off power to customers in 20 counties to reduce the risk of falling power lines sparking new blazes. Meanwhile, winds are pushing a fire west of Santa Barbara through dense chaparral, burning thousands of acres and prompting evacuations of campgrounds and ranches along the coast.