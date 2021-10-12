Sacramento pays $3M to man shot, wounded by police

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento is paying more than $3 million to an Iraq veteran who was seriously wounded by police in a 2017 shooting. The Sacramento Bee says the city is settling an excessive force lawsuit filed by Kristopher Velez. The lawsuit said Velez, who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, had gone into a bathroom with a gun after bail bond agents entered his home to take him into custody for a misdemeanor offense. The suit says police were called and a sergeant talked Velez out of the bathroom but then shot him after he put down his gun.