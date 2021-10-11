Top-seeded Medvedev wins, Pliskova upset at Indian Wells

AP California

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2 7-6 (1) to reach the round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open. Women’s top seed Karolina Plisova was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5. Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska’s first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round. Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time. Coco Gauff lost to Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-2 in a match that was briefly suspended because of rain.