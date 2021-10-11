3 arrested in fatal stabbing of San Jose man two decades ago

AP California

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Three men suspected of killing a San Jose man two decades ago have been arrested after new evidence was obtained. Police say they have been trying to identify who fatally stabbed a 22-year-old man in front of his apartment building before fleeing in an SUV the night of Oct. 31, 2001. Detectives over the years developed some leads, but they didn’t lead to any arrests. Then in August, a team of cold case investigators renewed the probe and re-interviewed some witnesses. Police said some of those witnesses became more cooperative than they were 20 years ago, leading to the arrests last week.