In Wood they trust: Giants turn to ex-Dodger in NLDS Game 3

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood is coming home to start Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Dodger Stadium. For the Giants. The ex-Dodgers pitcher gets the ball Monday night against Los Angeles ace Max Scherzer with the best-of-five series tied at a game apiece. Wood was a key member of the Dodgers’ bullpen in their run to the World Series championship last year after rejoining the team on a one-year deal. He became a free agent after the season and was eager to become a starter again. In January, he signed with the rival Giants.