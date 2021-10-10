Fields throws 1st TD pass, Bears’ defense dominates in Vegas

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears’ defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders’ high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory. Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears. Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the second straight loss for the Raiders. The Bears’ 32nd-ranked offense managed just 252 yards, but Chicago’s defense allowed just three points in the first 50 minutes and held Vegas to 259 yards. Derek Carr passed for 206 yards for the Raiders.