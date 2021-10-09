Hight tops Funny Car qualifying at Texas NHRA FallNationals

AP California

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Robert Hight held onto the top spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday at Texas Motorplex in the Texas NHRA FallNationals. Hight raced to his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 70th overall with a 3.878-second run at 331.94 mph Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field — all with runs Friday — in the fourth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Force had a track-record run of 3.673 at 335.32. Anderson had his 10th No. 1 spot of the year with a 6.553 at 209.23. Johnson ran a 6.756 at 198.44 on a Suzuki.