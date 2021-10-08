Sam Burns in contention in Las Vegas week after victory

AP California

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship last week and is trying to put it behind him. He’s playing as though it never ended. Burns made a pair of 6-foot par putts on the only two greens he missed in regulation, ran off eight birdies in the morning for an 8-under 63 that left him a shot behind Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey on Friday in the Shriners Children’s Open. Not only has Burns won twice in the last six months, he also lost in a playoff at a World Golf Championship and finished one shot out of a playoff at Riviera this year. Im and Ramey closed with birdies on the par-5 ninth. They were at 14-under 128 at TPC Summerlin, each opening 63-65.