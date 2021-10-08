49ers rookie Lance to make 1st start in place of Garoppolo

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first start for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of this week’s game with a calf injury. Garoppolo hurt his calf in the first half of last week’s 28-21 loss to Seattle and left the game at halftime. The Niners were hopeful he could return this week but Garoppolo never felt healthy enough to practice, setting the stage for Lance to start on Sunday at Arizona. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Garoppolo would have played if he was healthy and will regain his starting role as soon as he is recovered.