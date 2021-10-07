Wilson’s injury leaves Seahawks in limbo after loss to Rams

AP California

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Of all the attributes that have made Russell Wilson one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for several years, his durability has ranked near the high on the list. He has never missed a start, and only rarely not taken a snap. That streak of always being under center for the Seahawks could be at risk depending on the severity of a finger injury suffered in a 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle coach Pete Carroll called the injury to the middle finger on Wilson’s throwing hand a “badly sprained finger.” It was injured enough that Wilson couldn’t grip the ball the way he needed to throw.