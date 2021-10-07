Skip to Content
Undefeated Cardinals try to keep rolling against 49ers

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are at the top of the NFL right now as the league’s final remaining undefeated team. They’ll try to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974 when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The 49ers are trying to snap a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals are led by third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who has emerged as an MVP candidate. Niners rookie quarterback Trey Lance could make his first start if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t play because of a calf injury. Garoppolo left last week’s game at halftime because of the injury and his status for this week was up in the air.

