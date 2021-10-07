South Tahoe councilman arrested for DUI denies having meth

AP California

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A South Lake Tahoe city council member arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of controlled substances denies he had any cocaine or methamphetamine. California Highway Patrol troopers arrested Councilman Cody Bass Sept. 25 on U.S. Highway 50 south of Lake Tahoe. In addition to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the patrol said he was charged with possessing methamphetamines and cannabis or cannabis products while operating a motor vehicle. The arrest report said troopers had obtained “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine.” Bass told The Tahoe Daily Tribune that the lab results will prove he “absolutely did not have” cocaine or methamphetamine.