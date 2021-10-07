Police: Robber caught after trying to rob same bank again

AP California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day. Police in the city of Fountain Valley say the man fled with a large amount of cash Monday afternoon after giving Chase bank teller a note demanding money. The next morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the same bank. Officers responded and arrested the 33-year-old suspect. The man has prior robbery convictions and was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.