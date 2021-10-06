Police say woman shot by officers was armed with knife

AP California

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California woman shot by police during a confrontation was armed with a knife. Police in Simi Valley say officers responded to reports of a dispute at a 7-Eleven store Tuesday night. The Ventura County Star reports that the officers said when they encountered the suspect at a nearby apartment, she had a knife. Police say during their interactions with the woman, the officers fired at her, hitting her at least once. The woman, identified only as a 31-year-old Simi Valley resident, was hospitalized in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. No additional details have been released.