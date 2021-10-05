Skip to Content
today at 3:18 pm
Published 3:03 pm

Suspect killed in shootout with officers on LA-area freeway

LYNWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in a deadly weekend shooting has died in a gun battle with California Highway Patrol officers that shut down a Los Angeles-area freeway. Authorities say the man died at a hospital Tuesday morning after a standoff and shootout on Interstate 105 in Lynwood. CHP officers were investigating a minivan parked on a shoulder of a connector road. Authorities say it matched the description of one carjacked by a man suspected of shooting three family members on Sunday, killing one of them. Other details of the gun battle weren’t immediately released.

The Associated Press

