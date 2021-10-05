Nearly 300 new affordable housing units at Truckee-Tahoe

AP California

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The recent opening of five new residential developments has added nearly 300 affordable housing units for workers in Truckee, California and the north shore of Lake Tahoe. It’s an area where such housing has been in high demand in recent years. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the five projects were the result of public-private partnerships that infused about $150 million into the local economy during their development. Many units are reserved for households earning less than 50% of the area’s median income and most are capped at 80%. California State Treasurer Fiona Ma says they will provide “critical relief” for low- to moderate-income families