Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

AP California

By MARCY GORDON and BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Business Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation. Frances Haugen, testifying to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, presented a wide-ranging condemnation of Facebook. She accused the company of failing to make changes to Instagram after internal research showed apparent harm to some teens. But she also offered thoughtful ideas about how Facebook’s social media platforms could be made safer.