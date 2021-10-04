Garland says authorities will target school board threats

AP California

By GARY FIELDS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is directing the FBI and U.S. attorneys to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools. Last week the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates. The association has documented more than 20 instances of threats, harassment, disruption and acts of intimidation. Garland says the Justice Department will use its authority and resources to discourage the threats and prosecute when appropriate.