Birds, wetlands may bear early brunt of California spill

AP California

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Since a pipeline spilled crude off the California coast this weekend, just a handful of oiled birds have been recovered in what environmental advocates said could be a hopeful sign for the region’s wildlife. But they say it’s too soon to know how many seabirds, marine mammals and other animals will be ultimately affected by the oily film covering marsh areas and floating on the ocean _ or for how long. Oiled seabirds are often among the earliest victims of a spill because gobs of crude can clump their feathers together, leaving them chilled by ocean water. Sea mammals and fish that ingest oil can also be affected later on. Damage to coastal wetlands where fish go to spawn can erode critical habitat for scores of species.