Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak

AP California

By AMY TAXIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Crude is no longer leaking from a Southern California pipeline that’s believed to be the source of a massive oil spill that closed miles of beaches on Sunday. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher says Sunday that divers are still trying to determine exactly where the spill happened, but the pipeline has been shut off. Officials said Saturday that at least 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County. Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the city’s beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months.