Officials probe large oil slick off the Orange County coast

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Federal and state officials are investigating to the source of a large oil slick in waters off the coast of Orange County. The Coast Guard says a slick approximately 13 square miles (33 square kilometers) in size was spotted about three miles from Newport Beach Saturday afternoon. There were also multiple reports of an oil sheen in federal waters several miles off Huntington Beach. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which responds to oil spills, tweeted that its crew was on the water to investigate the source of the possible leak and type of oil.