Nash throws for 3 TDs, SJSU beats New Mexico St. 37-31

AP California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Nash threw three touchdown passes, Tyler Nevers had 22 carries for 115 yards and a score and San Jose State beat New Mexico State 37-31. Matt Mercurio kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Spartans the lead for good at 17-14 with 1:09 left in the second quarter. On the next play from scrimmage Nehemiah Shelton intercepted a pass and, one play later, Nash hit Derrick Deese Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 24-14 at halftime. Jonah Johnson completed 30 of 44 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns for New Mexico State (1-5). Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda had six receptions for 90 yards and two TDs.