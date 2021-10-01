Here’s what’s required under California school vaccine rules

AP California

By The Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren. But the mandate he announced Friday won’t take effect immediately and won’t apply to all students. First the vaccines must have final approval by the federal government for specific age groups. Students can seek both religious and medical exemptions. Students who refuse to be vaccinated will have to take independent study courses at home. All school employees will have to be vaccinated by the time the mandate kicks in for students, eliminating a weekly testing option. The state won’t stop districts that want to move more quickly.