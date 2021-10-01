California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

AP California

By OLGA RODRIGUEZ and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has announced it will enact the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the state aims to have all students in seventh through 12th grades vaccinated by next fall once the shots gain final federal approval for everyone 12 and over. The Democratic governor says he expects the U.S. government to give that final sign-off sometime next year. Now, the shots have emergency authorization for those 12 to 15. Newsom has been one of the most aggressive governors on coronavirus restrictions. He seems to have been emboldened after easily defeating a recall effort last month fueled by anger over his handling of the pandemic.