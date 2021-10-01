Baffert-trained Corniche wins Grade 1 stakes at Santa Anita

AP California

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Corniche won the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes by 3 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita to give embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record 10th win in the Grade 1 race. Ridden by fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Corniche ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.75 on opening day of Santa Anita’s fall meet. However, the colt didn’t earn what was to have been 10 points toward qualifying for next year’s Kentucky Derby. That’s due to Churchill Downs prohibiting any of Baffert’s horses from earning Derby qualifying points. He’s been suspended by the track for the 2022 and 2023 Derbies.