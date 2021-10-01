Angels deliver blow to Mariners’ playoff hopes with 2-1 win

AP California

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Suarez threw five strong innings, Brandon Marsh accounted for all the offense with a two-run double, and the Los Angeles Angels landed a major blow to Seattle’s postseason hopes by beating the Mariners 2-1. Seattle dropped into a tie with Toronto, both of them one game behind Boston in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Suarez was terrific for five innings, the only damage coming on a single by Abraham Toro and RBI double from Jarred Kelenic. The Mariners had won 10 of their last 11.