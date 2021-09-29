Skip to Content
Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a standout two-way season for the Los Angeles Angeles. A strong AL MVP candidate, he will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. Manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani has nothing left to prove on the mound. Maddon says it was mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani not to pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle. The AL starting pitcher in the All-Star game will finish 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He had 156 strikeouts in 130 1-3 innings. He was also the All-Star starting designated hitter. Ohtani was in the Angels lineup as the DH on Wednesday night at Texas. He was hitting .256 with 45 homers and 98 RBIs. 

The Associated Press

