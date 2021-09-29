Skip to Content
Julio scores on breakaway in 95th, RSL beats Galaxy 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy. Salt Lake has won three of its last four games. Los Angeles had its winless run extended to eight matches. Julio got a touch on Damir Kreilach’s long pass to get away from two defenders and he volleyed it inside the far post, past a diving Jonathan Bond. Kreilach opened the scoring for Salt Lake in the 45th minute with a header that went off the hands of Bond and rolled over the line. Kreilach has scored four goals in his last five games to reach 12 on the season.

