Frustration builds for Seahawks after consecutive losses

AP California

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ performances over the past two weeks have left players frustrated and they know two upcoming games against division foes won’t leave much time for finding answers. Seattle is in the midst of a two-game losing streak. There could be more trouble ahead if Seattle can’t solve some of its issues, especially with a game coming up against San Francisco on Sunday. That’s followed by a quick turnaround to a Thursday home game against the Los Angeles Rams.